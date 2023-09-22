Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Oakland County, Michigan this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Lakeland High School at Walled Lake Western High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkway Christian School at Lutheran Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Michigan Independent How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly High School at Flushing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Flushing, MI

Flushing, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkley High School at Pontiac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Novi High School at Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Birmingham Groves High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Beverly Hills, MI

Beverly Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Bloomfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: West Bloomfield, MI

West Bloomfield, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Milford High School at Walled Lake Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at New Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Clio High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Clio, MI

Clio, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Cabrini High School at Shrine Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

North Farmington High School at Troy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Troy, MI

Troy, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaholm High School at Athens High School - Troy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Troy, MI

Troy, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Powers Catholic High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarkston High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Oxford, MI

Oxford, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Central High School at South Lyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: South Lyon, MI

South Lyon, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Park High School at Avondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Auburn Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lake Orion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Lake Orion, MI

Lake Orion, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Stoney Creek High School at Lake Orion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Lake Orion, MI

Lake Orion, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran North High School at Bishop Foley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Park High School at Clawson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Clawson, MI

Clawson, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lyon East High School at Waterford Mott High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Catholic Central High School at De La Salle Collegiate

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at Farmington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Farmington, MI

Farmington, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Harper Woods High School at Bloomfield Hills High School