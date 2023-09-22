Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Oakland County, Michigan this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

    • Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Lakeland High School at Walled Lake Western High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
    • Conference: Lakes Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Parkway Christian School at Lutheran Northwest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Rochester Hills, MI
    • Conference: Michigan Independent
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holly High School at Flushing High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Flushing, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Berkley High School at Pontiac High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Pontiac, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Novi High School at Salem High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Canton, MI
    • Conference: Kensington Lakes
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rochester High School at Birmingham Groves High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Beverly Hills, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at West Bloomfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: West Bloomfield, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Milford High School at Walled Lake Northern High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
    • Conference: Lakes Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Madison High School at New Haven High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: New Haven, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brandon High School at Clio High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Clio, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cabrini High School at Shrine Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Royal Oak, MI
    • Conference: Catholic High School League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Farmington High School at Troy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Troy, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Seaholm High School at Athens High School - Troy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Troy, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Powers Catholic High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Pontiac, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clarkston High School at Oxford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Oxford, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Walled Lake Central High School at South Lyon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: South Lyon, MI
    • Conference: Lakes Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oak Park High School at Avondale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Auburn Hills, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Lake Orion High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Lake Orion, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stoney Creek High School at Lake Orion High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Lake Orion, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lutheran North High School at Bishop Foley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Madison Heights, MI
    • Conference: Catholic High School League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hazel Park High School at Clawson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Clawson, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Lyon East High School at Waterford Mott High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Waterford, MI
    • Conference: Lakes Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Detroit Catholic Central High School at De La Salle Collegiate

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Conference: Catholic High School League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at Farmington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Farmington, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Harper Woods High School at Bloomfield Hills High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

