Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Oakland County, Michigan this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Lakeland High School at Walled Lake Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkway Christian School at Lutheran Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly High School at Flushing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Flushing, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkley High School at Pontiac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Novi High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Canton, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at Birmingham Groves High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Beverly Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Bloomfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: West Bloomfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milford High School at Walled Lake Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: New Haven, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Clio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Clio, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cabrini High School at Shrine Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Farmington High School at Troy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Troy, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaholm High School at Athens High School - Troy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Troy, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Powers Catholic High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarkston High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Oxford, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Central High School at South Lyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Park High School at Avondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lake Orion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lake Orion, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stoney Creek High School at Lake Orion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lake Orion, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran North High School at Bishop Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Park High School at Clawson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Clawson, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lyon East High School at Waterford Mott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Waterford, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Catholic Central High School at De La Salle Collegiate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at Farmington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Farmington, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Harper Woods High School at Bloomfield Hills High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
