Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Monroe County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Monroe County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Summerfield High School at Erie-Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Erie, MI
- Conference: Tri County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sand Creek High School at Whiteford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
- Conference: Tri County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bedford High School at Pioneer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary Catholic Central High School at Milan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Milan, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Newport, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe High School at Saline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Saline, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
