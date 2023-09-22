Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Leelanau County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Leelanau County, Michigan. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Leelanau County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
East Jordan High School at Glen Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Maple City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Suttons Bay High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Concord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
