Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Grand Rapids Christian High School at Forest Hills Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Lowell, MI

Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at Cedar Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Cedar Springs, MI

Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Forest Hills Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Haven High School at East Kentwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Kentwood, MI

Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview High School at Kent City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Kent City, MI

Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparta High School at Hopkins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Hopkins, MI

Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Godfrey-Lee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Wyoming, MI

Wyoming, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Godwin Heights School at Comstock Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Comstock Park, MI

Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

West Ottawa High School at Rockford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Rockford, MI

Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills Eastern High School at Kenowa Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

East Grand Rapids High School at Northview High School