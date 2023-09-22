If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Jackson County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Jackson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

East Jackson High School at Michigan Center High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Michigan Center, MI

Michigan Center, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Reading High School at Springport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Springport, MI

Springport, MI Conference: Big 8

Big 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Ypsilanti Community High School at Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Napoleon High School at Grass Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Grass Lake, MI

Grass Lake, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanover-Horton High School at Homer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Homer, MI

Homer, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Divine Child High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Suttons Bay High School at Concord High School