If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Jackson County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Tuscola County
  • Menominee County
  • Midland County
  • Iron County
  • Lapeer County

    • Jackson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    East Jackson High School at Michigan Center High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Michigan Center, MI
    • Conference: Cascades
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Reading High School at Springport High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Springport, MI
    • Conference: Big 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ypsilanti Community High School at Jackson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Jackson, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Napoleon High School at Grass Lake High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Grass Lake, MI
    • Conference: Cascades
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hanover-Horton High School at Homer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Homer, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Divine Child High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Jackson, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Suttons Bay High School at Concord High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: Concord, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.