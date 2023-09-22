Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iosco County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Iosco County, Michigan this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Iosco County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Oscoda High School at Tawas Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Tawas City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlanta High School at Whittemore-Prescott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Whittemore, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.