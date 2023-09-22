Support your favorite local high school football team in Ionia County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Ionia County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Lake Odessa, MI

Lake Odessa, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saranac High School at Laingsburg High School