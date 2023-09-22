Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Huron County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Huron County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need below.
Huron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Marlette High School at Harbor Beach Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Harbor Beach, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Unionville Sebewaing Area High School at Cass City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cass City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Huron High School at Ashley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ashley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Akron-Fairgrove High School at Caseville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Caseville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memphis High School at Ubly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ubly, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandusky High School at Bad Axe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bad Axe, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laker High School at Caro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Caro, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
