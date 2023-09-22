If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Huron County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need below.

    • Huron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Marlette High School at Harbor Beach Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Harbor Beach, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Unionville Sebewaing Area High School at Cass City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Cass City, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Huron High School at Ashley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Ashley, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Akron-Fairgrove High School at Caseville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Caseville, MI
    • Conference: North Central Thumb
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Memphis High School at Ubly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Ubly, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sandusky High School at Bad Axe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Bad Axe, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Laker High School at Caro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Caro, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

