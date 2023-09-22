If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Huron County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need below.

Huron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Marlette High School at Harbor Beach Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Harbor Beach, MI

Harbor Beach, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Unionville Sebewaing Area High School at Cass City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Cass City, MI

Cass City, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

North Huron High School at Ashley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Ashley, MI

Ashley, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Akron-Fairgrove High School at Caseville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Caseville, MI

Caseville, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Memphis High School at Ubly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Ubly, MI

Ubly, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandusky High School at Bad Axe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Bad Axe, MI

Bad Axe, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Laker High School at Caro High School