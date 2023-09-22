Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Traverse County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Grand Traverse County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
H. H. Dow High School at Traverse City West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City St. Francis High School at Kingsley Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kingsley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City Central High School at Midland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
