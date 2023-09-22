Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Genesee County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Goodrich High School at Owosso High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Owosso, MI

Owosso, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Brown City High School at Atherton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Chesaning High School at Montrose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Montrose, MI

Montrose, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly High School at Flushing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Flushing, MI

Flushing, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

LakeVille Memorial High School at New Lothrop High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: New Lothrop, MI

New Lothrop, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City Central High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lansing High School at Grand Blanc High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Grand Blanc, MI

Grand Blanc, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Fenton High School at Kearsley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Clio High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Clio, MI

Clio, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Swartz Creek High School at Linden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Linden, MI

Linden, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Powers Catholic High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bentley High School at Genesee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Genesee, MI

Genesee, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Corunna High School at Lake Fenton High School