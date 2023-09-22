Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Eaton County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eaton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Eaton Rapids High School at Olivet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Olivet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence High School at Maple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Vermontville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everett High School at Grand Ledge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Grand Ledge, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Charlotte, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
