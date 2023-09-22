High school football is happening this week in Cass County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Cass County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Edwardsburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Edwardsburg, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Edwardsburg High School at Otsego High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Otsego, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marcellus High School at Bloomingdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Bloomingdale, MI
    • Conference: Southwest 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

