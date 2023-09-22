Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Calhoun County, Michigan this week? We have the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Calhoun County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Lakeview High School - Battle Creek at Portage Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Portage, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanover-Horton High School at Homer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Homer, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.