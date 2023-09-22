The Milwaukee Brewers (87-66) aim to extend their three-game win streak when they play the Miami Marlins (79-74) on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (9-8) versus the Marlins and JT Chargois (2-0).

Brewers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-8, 3.56 ERA) vs Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.46 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (9-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.56 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 30 games.

He has earned a quality start 19 times in 30 starts this season.

Burnes has 28 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JT Chargois

Chargois makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.46 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without giving up a hit.

The 32-year-old has put together a 3.46 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings during 42 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing batters.

He is looking to have his third straight appearance with no earned runs surrendered.

JT Chargois vs. Brewers

The opposing Brewers offense has the 27th-ranked slugging percentage (.385) and ranks 23rd in home runs hit (158) in all of MLB. They have a collective .239 batting average, and are 25th in the league with 1216 total hits and 17th in MLB play scoring 686 runs.

Chargois has thrown 1 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run on one hit against the Brewers this season.

