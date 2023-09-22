How to Watch the Brewers vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
The Milwaukee Brewers and Mark Canha will take the field against the Miami Marlins and Jake Burger on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.
Brewers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Location: Miami, Florida
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 158 total home runs.
- Milwaukee is slugging .385, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Brewers' .239 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (686 total runs).
- The Brewers are 17th in MLB with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.177).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-8) out to make his 31st start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 3.56 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Burnes has 19 quality starts this season.
- Burnes is aiming for his 29th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 30 appearances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Patrick Corbin
|9/18/2023
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Adam Wainwright
|9/19/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Away
|Trevor Megill
|Drew Rom
|9/20/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Zack Thompson
|9/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-0
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Miles Mikolas
|9/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|JT Chargois
|9/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Edward Cabrera
|9/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Zack Thompson
|9/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Miles Mikolas
|9/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Dakota Hudson
