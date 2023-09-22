Brewers vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Miami Marlins (79-74) and the Milwaukee Brewers (87-66) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Marlins coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 22.
The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (9-8) against the Marlins and JT Chargois (2-0).
Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 5-3.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Brewers failed to cover.
- This season, the Brewers have been favored 78 times and won 47, or 60.3%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 27-20, a 57.4% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
- Milwaukee has scored 686 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Brandon Woodruff vs Patrick Corbin
|September 18
|@ Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Freddy Peralta vs Adam Wainwright
|September 19
|@ Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Trevor Megill vs Drew Rom
|September 20
|@ Cardinals
|W 8-2
|Adrian Houser vs Zack Thompson
|September 21
|@ Cardinals
|W 6-0
|Wade Miley vs Miles Mikolas
|September 22
|@ Marlins
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs JT Chargois
|September 23
|@ Marlins
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 24
|@ Marlins
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Edward Cabrera
|September 26
|Cardinals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Zack Thompson
|September 27
|Cardinals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Miles Mikolas
|September 28
|Cardinals
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Dakota Hudson
