There is high school football competition in Bay County, Michigan this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

    • Bay County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    All Saints Central High School at Peck Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Peck, MI
    • Conference: North Central Thumb
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bridgeport High School at Garber High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Essexville, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John Glenn High School - Bay City at Birch Run High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Birch Run, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bay City Central High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Flint, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Bay City Western High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Auburn, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

