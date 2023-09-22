Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Arenac County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Arenac County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need.
Arenac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Standish-Sterling Central High School at Millington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Millington, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
