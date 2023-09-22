Looking for how to stream high school football games in Allegan County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.

    • Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Paw Paw High School at Plainwell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Plainwell, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thornapple Kellogg High School at Wayland Union High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Wayland, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Allegan High School at South Haven High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: South Haven, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coloma High School at Saugatuck High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Saugatuck, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Martin High School at Fennville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Fennville, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sparta High School at Hopkins High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Hopkins, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Edwardsburg High School at Otsego High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Otsego, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Ottawa High School at Rockford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Rockford, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

