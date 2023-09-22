Looking for how to stream high school football games in Allegan County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.

Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Paw Paw High School at Plainwell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Plainwell, MI

Plainwell, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Thornapple Kellogg High School at Wayland Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Wayland, MI

Wayland, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Allegan High School at South Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: South Haven, MI

South Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Coloma High School at Saugatuck High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Saugatuck, MI

Saugatuck, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin High School at Fennville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Fennville, MI

Fennville, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparta High School at Hopkins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Hopkins, MI

Hopkins, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Edwardsburg High School at Otsego High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Otsego, MI

Otsego, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

West Ottawa High School at Rockford High School