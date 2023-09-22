Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alcona County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Alcona County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Alcona County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Charlton Heston Academy at Alcona Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lincoln, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
