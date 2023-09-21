Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Midland County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Midland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Coleman High School at St Charles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

7:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: St. Charles, MI

St. Charles, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

H. H. Dow High School at Traverse City West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City Central High School at Midland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Midland, MI

Midland, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Gladwin High School at Meridian Early College High School