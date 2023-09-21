Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Midland County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Midland County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Midland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Coleman High School at St Charles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: St. Charles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
H. H. Dow High School at Traverse City West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City Central High School at Midland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gladwin High School at Meridian Early College High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Sanford, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
