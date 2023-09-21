When the St. Louis Cardinals (67-85) and Milwaukee Brewers (86-66) meet at Busch Stadium on Thursday, September 21, Miles Mikolas will get the ball for the Cardinals, while the Brewers will send Wade Miley to the hill. The game will start at 1:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Brewers have -105 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (7-12, 4.84 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (8-4, 3.38 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals Moneyline Brewers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the desire to bet on the Brewers' matchup against the Cardinals but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Brewers (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to beat the Cardinals with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 32 out of the 69 games, or 46.4%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 32-37 record (winning 46.4% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Cardinals have not been favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Brewers have won in 35, or 51.5%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win 30 times in 59 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Brewers as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

