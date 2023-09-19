On Tuesday, September 19, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) visit Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals (67-83) at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The Brewers are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+105). The total is 9 runs for this game.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Trevor Megill - MIL (1-0, 3.13 ERA) vs Drew Rom - STL (1-2, 5.96 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Brewers and Cardinals game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (-125), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Brewers bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Yelich get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 76 times this season and won 45, or 59.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Brewers have a 36-24 record (winning 60% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Brewers went 4-3 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Cardinals have won in 31, or 44.9%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 21-25 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 5-4.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -10000 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.