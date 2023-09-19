Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field against Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium



Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 25th in MLB action with 152 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .381 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.238).

Milwaukee ranks 19th in runs scored with 665 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers' .318 on-base percentage is 17th in baseball.

The Brewers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 18 average in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.177).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Megill (1-0) takes the mound for the Brewers to make his second start of the season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up one hit.

He will try for his sixth straight outing without surrendering an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Marlins W 4-2 Home Adrian Houser Eury Pérez 9/15/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Wade Miley Jake Irvin 9/16/2023 Nationals W 9-5 Home Corbin Burnes Trevor Williams 9/17/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Patrick Corbin 9/18/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Away Freddy Peralta Adam Wainwright 9/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Trevor Megill Drew Rom 9/20/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/21/2023 Cardinals - Away Corbin Burnes Miles Mikolas 9/22/2023 Marlins - Away Brandon Woodruff Johnny Cueto 9/23/2023 Marlins - Away Freddy Peralta Jesús Luzardo 9/24/2023 Marlins - Away Adrian Houser Braxton Garrett

