How to Watch the Brewers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field against Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 25th in MLB action with 152 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .381 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Brewers have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.238).
- Milwaukee ranks 19th in runs scored with 665 (4.4 per game).
- The Brewers' .318 on-base percentage is 17th in baseball.
- The Brewers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 18 average in baseball.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.177).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Trevor Megill (1-0) takes the mound for the Brewers to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up one hit.
- He will try for his sixth straight outing without surrendering an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/14/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Eury Pérez
|9/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Jake Irvin
|9/16/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-5
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Trevor Williams
|9/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Patrick Corbin
|9/18/2023
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Adam Wainwright
|9/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Trevor Megill
|Drew Rom
|9/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Zack Thompson
|9/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Miles Mikolas
|9/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Johnny Cueto
|9/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Braxton Garrett
