Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) and St. Louis Cardinals (67-83) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET on September 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Trevor Megill (1-0) to the mound, while Drew Rom (1-2) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

  • The Brewers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
  • Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Brewers failed to cover.
  • The Brewers have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 45 (59.2%) of those contests.
  • Milwaukee has entered 76 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 45-31 in those contests.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win.
  • Milwaukee ranks 19th in the majors with 665 total runs scored this season.
  • The Brewers have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 14 Marlins W 4-2 Adrian Houser vs Eury Pérez
September 15 Nationals W 5-3 Wade Miley vs Jake Irvin
September 16 Nationals W 9-5 Corbin Burnes vs Trevor Williams
September 17 Nationals L 2-1 Brandon Woodruff vs Patrick Corbin
September 18 @ Cardinals L 1-0 Freddy Peralta vs Adam Wainwright
September 19 @ Cardinals - Trevor Megill vs Drew Rom
September 20 @ Cardinals - Wade Miley vs Zack Thompson
September 21 @ Cardinals - Corbin Burnes vs Miles Mikolas
September 22 @ Marlins - Brandon Woodruff vs Johnny Cueto
September 23 @ Marlins - Freddy Peralta vs Jesús Luzardo
September 24 @ Marlins - Adrian Houser vs Braxton Garrett

