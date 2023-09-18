Men's Zhuhai Championships Preview: How to Watch, Odds
There are seven matches on the docket today in the Zhuhai Championships, across three different tournament rounds, with No. 257-ranked Stefano Napolitano against No. 313 Luke Saville looking like the best matchup.
Zhuhai Championships Info
- Tournament: Zhuhai Championships
- Date: September 19
- TV Channel:
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win the Zhuhai Championships?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
|Cameron Norrie
|+400
|1st
|Sebastian Korda
|+500
|2nd
|Karen Khachanov
|+550
|3rd
|Andy Murray
|+700
|4th
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|+900
|5th
|Mackenzie McDonald
|+1000
|6th
|Lloyd Harris
|+1400
|7th
|Matteo Arnaldi
|+1400
|7th
|Diego Schwartzman
|+2000
|9th
|Aslan Karatsev
|+2000
|9th
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Dane Sweeny vs. Filip Peliwo
|Qualification Round 1
|12:20 AM ET
|Sweeny (-350)
|Peliwo (+230)
|Lorenzo Giustino vs. Alex Bolt
|Qualification Round 1
|12:30 AM ET
|Bolt (-160)
|Giustino (+120)
|Robert Strombachs vs. Arthur Weber
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|2:00 AM ET
|Weber (-135)
|Strombachs (+100)
|Marc Polmans vs. Bohua Dong
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|2:30 AM ET
|Polmans (-3000)
|Dong (+950)
|Chukang Wang vs. Dominik Palan
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|2:45 AM ET
|Palan (-600)
|Wang (+360)
|Alex Bolt vs. Antoine Bellier
|Qualifying Qualification Final
|11:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Stefano Napolitano vs. Luke Saville
|Qualifying Qualification Final
|11:00 PM ET
|-
|-
