The Milwaukee Brewers (84-65) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (66-83) in NL Central play, at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (12-8) versus the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (4-11).

Brewers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (12-8, 3.73 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (4-11, 7.95 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (12-8) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with a 3.73 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .202.

He has 15 quality starts in 28 chances this season.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Freddy Peralta vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 677 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They have 1283 hits, 13th in baseball, with 202 home runs (ninth in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Cardinals two times this season, allowing them to go 10-for-43 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI in 11 1/3 innings.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season. He is 4-11 with a 7.95 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 94 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 20 games this season, the 42-year-old has put up a 7.95 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .354 to opposing hitters.

Wainwright is looking to record his fourth quality start of the year in this game.

Wainwright will try to build on a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 frames per appearance).

He surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings in 2023.

