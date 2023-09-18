On Monday, September 18 at 7:45 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (84-65) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (66-83) at Busch Stadium. Freddy Peralta will get the nod for the Brewers, while Adam Wainwright will take the mound for the Cardinals.

The favored Brewers have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +150. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (12-8, 3.73 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (4-11, 7.95 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 75 games this season and won 45 (60%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a 10-8 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 4-2 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been victorious in 30, or 44.1%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 5-4 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central -3030 - 1st

