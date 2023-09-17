Sky vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Game 2 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Las Vegas Aces will be looking for a win against Chicago Sky.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Aces matchup.
Sky vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Aces (-18.5)
|170.5
|-2500
|+1100
|PointsBet
|Aces (-17.5)
|170.5
|-2247
|+1050
Sky vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.
- The Sky have compiled a 20-19-0 record against the spread this season.
- Las Vegas has an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites this season.
- The Aces and their opponents have combined to hit the over 23 out of 40 times this season.
- The Sky and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 40 times this year.
