Packers vs. Falcons: Odds, Moneyline, Spread and Promo Codes - Week 2
According to bookmakers, the Green Bay Packers (1-0) are just 1.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023. A point total of 40.5 has been set for this matchup.
The betting trends and insights for the Packers can be found in this article before they play the Falcons. The betting trends and insights for the Falcons can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Packers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Packers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Green Bay Moneyline
|Atlanta Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Packers (-1.5)
|40.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Packers (-1.5)
|40.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Packers (-1.5)
|40.5
|-124
|+106
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|First Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Other Week 2 Odds
Green Bay vs. Atlanta Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Packers vs. Falcons Betting Insights
- Green Bay beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.
- The Packers went 4-7 ATS as 1.5-point favorites or greater last year.
- Last year, eight of Green Bay's 17 games hit the over.
- Atlanta posted a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Falcons covered the spread five times last year (5-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- In 17 Atlanta games last year, seven of them hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.