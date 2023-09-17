Which side has the edge at quarterback when Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) take on Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 17? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, keep reading.

Packers vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Jordan Love vs. Desmond Ridder Matchup

Jordan Love 2022 Stats Desmond Ridder 4 Games Played 4 66.7% Completion % 63.5% 195 (48.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 708 (177) 1 Touchdowns 2 0 Interceptions 0 -1 (-0.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 64 (16) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Falcons Defensive Stats

Last season, the Falcons had trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, surrendering 22.7 points per game (27th in NFL).

When it came to defending the pass, Atlanta had trouble last season, with 3,942 passing yards allowed (25th in NFL). It ranked 23rd with 26 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Falcons struggled last season, with 2,214 rushing yards allowed (23rd in NFL). They ranked 17th with 15 rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Atlanta ranked 14th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (55%) and 31st in third-down efficiency allowed (45.9%).

Desmond Ridder Game Props

Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Packers Defensive Stats

Last season, the Packers' defense ranked 17th in the NFL with 21.8 points allowed per game and 17th with 336.5 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to defending the pass, Green Bay was top-10 last year, ranking sixth in the NFL with 3,349 total passing yards allowed (197 allowed per game). It also ranked 11th in passing TDs allowed (22).

Against the run, the Packers were bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed last year, ceding the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL with 2,372 (139.5 per game). They also ranked 28th in yards allowed per rush attempt (fifth).

Defensively, Green Bay ranked eighth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 37.6%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranked 13th at 53.7%.

