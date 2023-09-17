Check out best bets for when the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) and the Green Bay Packers (1-0) square off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

When is Falcons vs. Packers?

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Green Bay 28 - Atlanta 18

Green Bay 28 - Atlanta 18 The Falcons have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 56.5%.

The Falcons were favored on the moneyline five total times last season. They went 4-1 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Atlanta had a record of 4-1 (80%).

The Packers won three of the six games they played as underdogs last season.

Green Bay had a record of 2-2 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Green Bay (+2)



Green Bay (+2) The Falcons had nine wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

Atlanta won twice ATS (2-3) as at least a 2-point favorites.

The Packers' record against the spread last year was 8-9-0.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 2 points or more, Green Bay went 3-1 last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40)



Over (40) These teams averaged a combined 43.3 points per game a season ago, 3.3 more points than the over/under of 40 set for this game.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 44.5 points per game last season, 4.5 more than the point total for this game.

Falcons games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

In Packers games last year, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs 1 115.0 1

Luke Musgrave Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 1 50.0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.