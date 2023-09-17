For their matchup with the New England Patriots (0-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 17 at 8:20 PM , the Miami Dolphins (1-0) have six players on the injury report.

The Dolphins defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 36-34 in their last outing.

Last time out, the Patriots were beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles 25-20.

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Mostert RB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Terron Armstead OT Back Questionable Xavien Howard CB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Elijah Campbell DB Knee Questionable Jaelan Phillips LB Back Questionable Julian Hill TE Ankle Questionable

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cole Strange OL Knee Questionable Michael Onwenu OL Ankle Questionable Trent Brown OL Concussion Questionable David Andrews C Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Jones DB Ankle Questionable DeVante Parker WR Knee Questionable Sidy Sow OL Concussion Questionable Kayshon Boutte WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Dolphins Season Insights (2022)

The Dolphins ranked sixth in total offense (364.5 yards per game) and 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per game) last season.

On offense, Miami ranked 11th in the NFL with 23.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 24th in points allowed (337.8 points allowed per contest).

The Dolphins ranked 27th in pass defense last season (234.8 passing yards allowed per game), but they excelled on offense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 265.4 passing yards per game.

Miami sported the 25th-ranked offense last year in terms of rushing yards (99.2 per game), and it was more effective defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 103 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Dolphins forced 14 total turnovers (30th in NFL) last season and turned it over 21 times (eighth in NFL) to register a turnover margin of -7, the fifth-worst in the NFL.

Patriots Season Insights (2022)

The Patriots ranked 26th in total offense (314.6 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per game) last year.

New England put up 21.4 points per game on offense last season (17th in NFL), and it ranked 10th on the other side of the ball with 20.4 points allowed per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Patriots ranked 20th in the NFL with 208 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 16th in passing yards allowed per contest (216.5).

New England averaged 106.6 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 24th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked sixth, allowing 105.5 rushing yards per contest.

With 30 forced turnovers (second in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL), the Patriots' +7 turnover margin was the fourth-best in the league last season.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-2.5)

Dolphins (-2.5) Moneyline: Dolphins (-145), Patriots (+120)

Dolphins (-145), Patriots (+120) Total: 46.5 points

