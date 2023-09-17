The Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals will meet on Sunday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Carlos Santana and Lane Thomas among those expected to step up at the plate.

Brewers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB play with 152 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .383, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers are 25th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

Milwaukee has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (664 total runs).

The Brewers are 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Brewers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 18 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.184).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Woodruff gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.93 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he went nine scoreless innings while giving up six hits.

Woodruff is seeking his fifth quality start in a row.

Woodruff is looking for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the mound.

He will attempt for his third straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Home Freddy Peralta JT Chargois 9/13/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Home Trevor Megill Braxton Garrett 9/14/2023 Marlins W 4-2 Home Adrian Houser Eury Pérez 9/15/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Wade Miley Jake Irvin 9/16/2023 Nationals W 9-5 Home Corbin Burnes Trevor Williams 9/17/2023 Nationals - Home Brandon Woodruff Patrick Corbin 9/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Freddy Peralta Adam Wainwright 9/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Adrian Houser Drew Rom 9/20/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/21/2023 Cardinals - Away Corbin Burnes Miles Mikolas 9/22/2023 Marlins - Away Brandon Woodruff -

