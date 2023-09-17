C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take the field on Sunday at American Family Field against Brandon Woodruff, who is the named starter for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +220. An 8-run total has been listed in this game.

Brewers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -275 +220 8 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 45 of the 74 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (60.8%).

Milwaukee has played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter and won each of them.

The Brewers have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.

Milwaukee has played in 148 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-76-6).

The Brewers have gone 4-6-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-29 39-35 34-27 50-37 66-41 18-23

