The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) meet at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Wisconsin is compiling 30 points per game on offense, which ranks them 66th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 69th, allowing 24 points per contest. Georgia Southern's defense ranks 48th in the FBS with 17.5 points surrendered per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 22nd-best by posting 41.5 points per game.

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

Wisconsin Georgia Southern 435.5 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.5 (40th) 324 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.5 (62nd) 202 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159 (69th) 233.5 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.5 (21st) 5 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (90th) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (30th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has 467 pass yards for Wisconsin, completing 69% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 23 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 15 carries.

The team's top rusher, Chez Mellusi, has carried the ball 25 times for 206 yards (103.0 per game), scoring three times.

Braelon Allen has been handed the ball 24 times this year and racked up 161 yards (80.5 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also contributed in the pass game with 13 grabs for 37 yards

Will Pauling's team-high 133 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 12 targets).

Chimere Dike has hauled in five passes while averaging 52.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Bryson Green has racked up six receptions for 77 yards, an average of 38.5 yards per game.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has thrown for 562 yards (281.0 per game) while completing 77.4% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen White, has carried the ball 30 times for 165 yards (82.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

OJ Arnold has run for 100 yards across 12 attempts, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with three catches for 34 yards.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has collected 14 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 151 (75.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 19 times and has two touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has recorded 115 receiving yards (57.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 13 receptions.

Anthony Queeley has racked up 89 reciving yards (44.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

