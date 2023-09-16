Western Michigan vs. Iowa: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) square off against the Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 28.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 43.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.
Western Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
Western Michigan vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-28.5)
|43.5
|-10000
|+1800
|DraftKings
|Iowa (-28.5)
|42
|-6500
|+2000
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-28.5)
|42.5
|-
|-
Western Michigan vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Western Michigan has covered once in two chances against the spread this year.
- Iowa has covered once in two games with a spread this season.
Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
