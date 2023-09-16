The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) square off against the Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Iowa owns the 102nd-ranked offense this year (22 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking 24th-best with only 13.5 points allowed per game. Western Michigan is generating 413.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (59th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 388.5 total yards per game (94th-ranked).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on BTN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Western Michigan vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Western Michigan Iowa 413.5 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.5 (124th) 388.5 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.5 (41st) 218 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100 (109th) 195.5 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.5 (116th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Jack Salopek has 280 passing yards, or 140 per game, so far this season. He has completed 68.8% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with two interceptions.

Jalen Buckley has run the ball 38 times for 281 yards, with two touchdowns.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has racked up 84 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Kenneth Womack has racked up 121 receiving yards on eight receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Austin Hence has caught nine passes and compiled 68 receiving yards (34 per game) with one touchdown.

Malique Dieudonne's six catches (on seven targets) have netted him 58 yards (29 ypg).

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has racked up 314 yards (157 ypg) on 29-of-52 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Kaleb Johnson has 91 rushing yards on 34 carries with one touchdown.

Jaziun Patterson has piled up 84 yards on 15 attempts, scoring one time.

Luke Lachey's leads his squad with 131 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 catches (out of 16 targets).

Seth Anderson has caught three passes for 55 yards (27.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Erick All has been the target of eight passes and hauled in six catches for 47 yards, an average of 23.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa or Western Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.