In the contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday, September 16 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Hawkeyes to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Western Michigan vs. Iowa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (-28.5) Over (42.5) Iowa 38, Western Michigan 7

Week 3 MAC Predictions

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 5.3% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

The Broncos have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

The Broncos have not hit the over on a point total in two games with a set over/under.

Western Michigan games this season have averaged a total of 57.5 points, 15 more than the point total in this matchup.

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The Hawkeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this game.

The Hawkeyes have won once against the spread this year.

The over/under for this game is 42.5 points, three more than the average point total for Iowa games this season.

Broncos vs. Hawkeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 22 13.5 24 14 20 13 Western Michigan 21 32.5 35 17 7 48

