MAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3
If you are looking for information on the best bets in MAC action in Week 3, or creating a parlay bet, our computer model is here to help. It likes betting on the over/under in the Iowa State vs. Ohio matchup, and picking Northern Illinois (+11) over Nebraska against the spread. You can see more insights and stats on those college football games by scrolling down.
Best Week 3 MAC Spread Bets
Pick: Northern Illinois +11 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Northern Illinois by 1.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: San Jose State +7 vs. Toledo
- Matchup: San Jose State Spartans at Toledo Rockets
- Projected Favorite & Spread: San Jose State by 0.9 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Akron +25.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Akron Zips at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 18.4 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 3 MAC Total Bets
Under 42.5 - Iowa State vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Ohio Bobcats
- Projected Total: 31.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Over 57.5 - San Jose State vs. Toledo
- Matchup: San Jose State Spartans at Toledo Rockets
- Projected Total: 64.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 45.5 - Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Projected Total: 51.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 3 MAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Ohio
|2-1 (0-0 MAC)
|19.0 / 13.3
|345.7 / 233.3
|Northern Illinois
|1-1 (0-0 MAC)
|19.0 / 19.0
|349.0 / 266.5
|Miami (OH)
|1-1 (0-0 MAC)
|22.0 / 33.0
|330.5 / 399.5
|Bowling Green
|1-1 (0-0 MAC)
|31.0 / 24.5
|418.5 / 357.0
|Eastern Michigan
|1-1 (0-0 MAC)
|19.5 / 24.0
|218.5 / 405.5
|Central Michigan
|1-1 (0-0 MAC)
|26.0 / 36.5
|324.5 / 472.0
|Akron
|1-1 (0-0 MAC)
|22.5 / 22.5
|270.5 / 292.0
|Western Michigan
|1-1 (0-0 MAC)
|21.0 / 32.5
|413.5 / 388.5
|Toledo
|1-1 (0-0 MAC)
|49.5 / 16.5
|482.5 / 306.0
|Ball State
|0-2 (0-0 MAC)
|8.5 / 44.5
|259.5 / 371.5
|Kent State
|0-2 (0-0 MAC)
|6.0 / 42.0
|220.0 / 515.5
|Buffalo
|0-2 (0-0 MAC)
|27.0 / 39.0
|339.0 / 481.0
