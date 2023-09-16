The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) hit the field against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) in college football action at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio State 29, Western Kentucky 16

Ohio State 29, Western Kentucky 16 Ohio State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Buckeyes have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Western Kentucky has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Hilltoppers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1800 moneyline set for this game.

The Buckeyes have a 99.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Western Kentucky (+29.5)



Western Kentucky (+29.5) Ohio State has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Buckeyes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 29.5 points or more.

Entering play this week, Western Kentucky has one victory against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (65.5)



Under (65.5) Ohio State averages 29 points per game against Western Kentucky's 46.5, totaling 10 points over the game's total of 65.5.

Splits Tables

Ohio State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58 56.5 59.5 Implied Total AVG 48 51 45 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Western Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 70.5 70.5 Implied Total AVG 42 42 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.