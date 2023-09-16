The Fortinet Championship is in progress, and after the second round Nate Lashley is in 19th place at -6.

Looking to place a bet on Nate Lashley at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +10000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Nate Lashley Insights

Lashley has finished better than par 12 times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Lashley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Lashley has had an average finish of 46th.

Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Lashley has made the cut in five consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 35 -7 269 0 17 1 2 $1.4M

Other Players at the Fortinet Championship

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Lashley's past six appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish has been 29th.

Lashley made the cut in three of his past six entries in this event.

Lashley finished 55th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,016 yards in the past year, while Silverado CC (North) is set for 7,123 yards.

Courses that Lashley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,242 yards, 119 yards longer than the 7,123-yard Silverado CC (North) this week.

Lashley's Last Time Out

Lashley was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 37th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 68th percentile on par 4s at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Lashley shot better than 35% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Lashley failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Lashley recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Lashley's 10 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the tournament average (6.1).

In that last competition, Lashley's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Lashley finished the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on four of the eight par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Lashley finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards
Lashley Odds to Win: +10000

All statistics in this article reflect Lashley's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

