Michigan vs. Bowling Green: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (2-0) square off against the Bowling Green Falcons (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 40.5 points. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Bowling Green matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Michigan vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-40.5)
|53.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Michigan (-40.5)
|53.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-40.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
- Army vs UTSA
- LSU vs Mississippi State
- Navy vs Memphis
- San Diego State vs Oregon State
- Florida State vs Boston College
- Oklahoma vs Tulsa
- Minnesota vs North Carolina
- Virginia vs Maryland
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
- Alabama vs South Florida
- Western Kentucky vs Ohio State
- South Carolina vs Georgia
- Penn State vs Illinois
Michigan vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Michigan has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Bowling Green has not won against the spread this year in one chances.
Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+500
|Bet $100 to win $500
|To Win the Big Ten
|+130
|Bet $100 to win $130
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.