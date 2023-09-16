The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (2-0) and the Bowling Green Falcons (1-1) play at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best by surrendering only 232 yards per game. The offense ranks 41st (447 yards per game). From an offensive perspective, Bowling Green is accumulating 31 points per contest (62nd-ranked). It ranks 73rd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (24.5 points given up per game).

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on BTN.

Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Michigan vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Michigan Bowling Green 447 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.5 (69th) 232 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357 (65th) 150.5 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166 (63rd) 296.5 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.5 (56th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (104th) 1 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 558 yards (279 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 87.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 36 rushing yards on four carries.

Blake Corum has 153 rushing yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 18 times for 46 yards (23 per game) while also racking up 59 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's 167 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 13 times and has collected 10 receptions and five touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has hauled in 10 passes while averaging 76.5 yards per game.

Colston Loveland has been the target of six passes and compiled six receptions for 63 yards, an average of 31.5 yards per contest.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has recored 390 passing yards, or 195 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.2% of his passes and has tossed three touchdowns with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Terion Stewart, has carried the ball 17 times for 106 yards (53 per game) with two touchdowns.

Taron Keith is a key figure in this offense, with 73 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown and 123 receiving yards (61.5 per game) on six catches

Harold Fannin has hauled in 138 receiving yards on nine catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Odieu Hiliare's 15 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

