The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (2-0) are an overwhelming 40.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Bowling Green Falcons (1-1). The point total is 53.5.

Michigan has the 42nd-ranked offense this season (447 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking 13th-best with just 232 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Bowling Green is accumulating 31 points per game (61st-ranked). It ranks 73rd in the FBS defensively (24.5 points given up per game).

Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: BTN

Michigan vs Bowling Green Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -40.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

On the ground, Blake Corum had 18 touchdowns and 1,463 yards (104.5 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Corum scored one touchdown, with 11 receptions for 80 yards.

In 14 games, J.J. McCarthy threw for 2,719 yards (194.2 per game), with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.6%.

On the ground, McCarthy scored five touchdowns and accumulated 306 yards.

In 14 games a season ago, Donovan Edwards rushed for 991 yards (70.8 per game) and seven TDs.

Edwards also had 18 receptions for 200 yards and two TDs.

Ronnie Bell had 62 catches for 889 yards (63.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 14 games.

In 14 games last year, Junior Colson compiled two sacks to go with four TFL and 94 tackles.

On defense in 2022, Michael Barrett had 68 tackles, four TFL, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions in 14 games played.

In 14 games a season ago, Rod Moore amassed 62 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four interceptions.

Mike Sainristil delivered one interception to go with 55 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended in 14 games played.

