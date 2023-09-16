Michigan State vs. Washington: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 8 Washington Huskies (2-0) face the Michigan State Spartans (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Huskies are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 16.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.
Michigan State vs. Washington Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: Peacock
- City: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
Michigan State vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-16.5)
|57.5
|-800
|+550
|DraftKings
|Washington (-16)
|58
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|Washington (-16.5)
|57.5
|-800
|+540
Week 3 Odds
Michigan State vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Michigan State has won all two of its games against the spread this year.
- Washington has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.
- The Huskies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.
Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
