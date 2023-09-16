Michigan State vs. Washington: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 16
The Michigan State Spartans (2-0) are facing tough odds as 17.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the No. 8 Washington Huskies (2-0). The contest has an over/under of 55.5.
Washington ranks 77th in total defense this season (360 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking sixth-best in the FBS with 565.5 total yards per game. Michigan State's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 16th-best in the FBS with 10.5 points allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is posting 38 points per game, which ranks 34th.
Michigan State vs. Washington Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
- TV Channel: Peacock
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Washington
|-17.5
|-105
|-115
|55.5
|-110
|-110
|-750
|+550
Michigan State Betting Records & Stats
Michigan State Stats Leaders
- In 12 games last year, Payton Thorne threw for 2,679 yards (223.3 yards per game) while recording 19 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 62.4% completion percentage.
- In addition to the stats he posted in the passing game, Thorne contributed 42 rushing yards and one touchdown.
- On 94 targets, Keon Coleman had 58 catches (4.8 per game) for 798 yards and seven TDs in 12 games.
- Jalen Berger aided the offense by running for 683 yards (56.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns.
- Berger recorded 19 receptions (on 28 targets) for 128 yards and zero touchdowns in addition to the stats he put up in the ground game.
- As an important contributor in the pass game, Jayden Reed produced 636 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 55 catches.
- Cal Haladay was on the field for 12 games, registering 1.5 sacks to go with nine TFL and 113 tackles.
- Kendell Brooks accumulated three TFL and 96 tackles in 12 games.
- With 48 tackles, three TFL, 5.5 sacks, and one interception, Jacoby Windmon was a big player last year on defense.
- The contributions of Ben VanSumeren, who played in 12 games, included two sacks to go with two TFL and 80 tackles.
