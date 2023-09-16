The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (2-0) and Bowling Green Falcons (1-1) will battle at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Michigan vs. Bowling Green?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan 35, Bowling Green 12

Bowling Green lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Falcons have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +2500 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wolverines have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Bowling Green (+40.5)



Bowling Green (+40.5) Thus far this season Michigan is winless versus the spread.

Bowling Green has not covered the spread yet this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) Together, the two teams combine for 63.5 points per game, 10 points more than the total of 53.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 46.5 46.5 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Bowling Green

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 28 28 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

