Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 16, when the Eastern Michigan Eagles and UMass Minutemen go head to head at 2:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Eagles. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on Eastern Michigan vs. UMass? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Eastern Michigan vs. UMass Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Eastern Michigan (-7) Toss Up (50) Eastern Michigan 31, UMass 20

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 MAC Predictions

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Eagles a 75.0% chance to win.

The Eagles have covered the spread in every game this season.

The over/under for this game is 50 points, two more than the average point total for Eastern Michigan games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

UMass Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 30.3% chance of a victory for the Minutemen.

The Minutemen is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

UMass is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this year.

The Minutemen have hit the over in all of their three games with a set total.

UMass games this year have averaged an over/under of 46.7 points, 3.3 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Minutemen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Michigan 19.5 24 33 23 6 25 UMass 27.7 43.3 28 41 27.5 44.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.