Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) square off against the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 34.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan matchup.
Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: Peacock
- City: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-34.5)
|54.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Notre Dame (-34)
|54.5
|-6500
|+2000
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-34.5)
|54.5
|-
|-
Week 3 Odds
Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Central Michigan is winless against the spread this year (0-2-0).
- Notre Dame has covered in each of its three games with a spread this season.
- The Fighting Irish have won their only game this season when playing as at least 34.5-point favorites.
Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+2200
|Bet $100 to win $2200
